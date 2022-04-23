Ahmedabad has reportedly been picked as host of the IPL 2022 final, on Saturday, April 23. Kolkata will host two playoff games--the first Qualifier and the Eliminator. All the knockout matches will also be held at a 100% crowd capacity. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also announced that the Women's Challenger series will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow from May 24-28.

