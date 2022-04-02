Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs to notch up their second consecutive victory in IPL 2022. Chasing 172 to win, Delhi Capitals failed to get over the line as they registered their first defeat in the competition after two games. Lockie Ferguson was Gujarat's best bowler with four wickets for just 28 runs. Mohammed Shami took two wickets as well. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya bowled his full quota of overs, registering figures of 1/22.

