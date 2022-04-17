Gujarat Titans (170/7) pulled off a great escape as they defeated Chennai Super Kings (169/5) by three wickets in match 29 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium. David Miller scored a sensational half-century and Rashid Khan played a brilliant cameo as GT got over the line in a close encounter.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)