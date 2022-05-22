Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis scalped three wickets as Punjab Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 157/8 despite a late onslaught by Romario Shepherd (26) and Washington Sundar (25) in IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 22. Abhishek Sharma top-scored for Sunrisers with 43 runs. Brar (3/26) and a returning Nathan Ellis (3/40) were Punjab's best bowlers.

