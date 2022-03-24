Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson gave another example of his versatility as he was seen jamming the guitar flawlessly. Williamson, who is referred to as 'Kane Mama' affectionately by SRH fans and loyalists, effortlessly played guitar and the IPL franchise shared the video with the caption, "Batting? Captaincy? Playing the guitar? No problem, just call Kane Mama."

Watch Video:

