Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive but at IPL 2022 Mega Auction in the Marquee players list as KKR bought him for 12.25 crore. David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada also found new teams ahead of IPL 2022.
|Player
|Team
|Price (Cr)
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|8.25
|Ravi Ashwin
|RR
|5
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|7.25
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|9.25
|Trent Boult
|RR
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|12.25
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|6.25
|Faf du PLessis
|RCB
|7
|Quinton De kock
|LSG
|6.75
|David Warner
|DC
|6.25
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)