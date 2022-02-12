Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive but at IPL 2022 Mega Auction in the Marquee players list as KKR bought him for 12.25 crore. David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada also found new teams ahead of IPL 2022.

Player Team Price (Cr) Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 8.25 Ravi Ashwin RR 5 Pat Cummins KKR 7.25 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 9.25 Trent Boult RR 8 Shreyas Iyer KKR 12.25 Mohammed Shami GT 6.25 Faf du PLessis RCB 7 Quinton De kock LSG 6.75 David Warner DC 6.25

