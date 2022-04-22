Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mukesh Choudhary has revealed how MS Dhoni guided him over the years. The pacer was instrumental in setting up CSK's three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI). The pacer lauded MS Dhoni for helping him throughout the season and also expressed pleasure of having scalped big wickets like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan in his name. (Watch Video)

