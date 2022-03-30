Wanindu Hasaranga starred with four wickets, Akash Deep got three as Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a power-packed bowling performance to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to just 128. Harshal Patel also starred with two wicket maidens. KKR lost wickets at regular intervals as they never got going with Andre Russell top-scoring with 25 runs. Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy scored some important runs at the end to guide them to 128.

