Abhishek Sharma has replaced Washington Sundar in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14. Sundar has however, been named among the substitutes. This is just a solitary change for them. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand, have remained unchanged from their thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and are bowling first. IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

See Toss Report

See Playing XI for Both Sides

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)