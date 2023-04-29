Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to finally give debut to Akeal Hosein against Delhi Capitals at Delhi. It can be called forced as they have to leave out Marco Jansen as well but considering Washington Sundar getting ruled out for injury, they have not much option. Delhi Capitals on the other hand leave out an extra finisher in Aman Khan for Priyam Garg who is making his comeback in IPL.

DC vs SRH Lineups

A look at the Playing XIs of the two sides in the #DCvSRH contest 👌🏻👌🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/iOYYyw2zca #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/j8URCwie0R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)