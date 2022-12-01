Fans excitement for the IPL auction 2023 keeps building up as BCCI releases the number of players who registered themselves for the IPL2023 mini auction set to be hosted in Kochi. a total of 991 players including 714 Indian and 277 overseas players have registered their names for the mini auction. The players' list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations. IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green Confirms He is Available for Indian Premier League Mini-Auction

A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.

