The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the introduction of the 'Impact Player' rule from IPL 2023 onwards. This decision was confirmed by the IPL on social media where their post read, "From the TATA IPL 2023 season a tactical concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match." This rule was earlier seen in action during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. IPL 2023 Auction: 991 Players Register for Indian Premier League Mini-Auction to be Held on December 23 in Kochi

IPL 2023 to Have 'Impact Player' Rule:

Time for a New season 😃 Time for a New rule 😎 How big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19mNntUcUW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)