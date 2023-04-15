Mitchell Marsh has replaced Rovman Powell in Delhi Capitals' playing XI for their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The Australian will return to the top of the order and Delhi Capitals would be keen on having him in good form. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wanindu Hasaranga is back and is set to play his first game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Vyshak Vijay Kumar has been handed his RCB debut. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chose to bowl first. IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RCB vs DC T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

