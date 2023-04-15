The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on fellow strugglers Delhi Capitals in a crucial game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with both teams eager for a win. While Delhi is yet to register a win this campaign, Bangalore have lost twice post an emphatic victory over Mumbai in their opening game. The home team needs to fine-tune certain parameters of their game and they will be fine. They have some of the best batsmen of the format playing for them and it is just the weak bowling that troubles them season after season. For Delhi, the situation is different as they have nothing going right for them so far. The team is short of confidence at the moment and need a positive result to get them going. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Delhi Capital will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 pm IST Indian Standard Time). RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 20.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been getting the runs for RCB and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed his way to a half-century against Lucknow in the previous match. If the trio get going again, they will certainly make batting look easy. In the bowling department, it is Mohammed Siraj, who will have to lead from the front again.

The strike rate of David Warner has been a topic of debate this season and the Australian opener will need to improve considerably. Axar Patel did well with both bat and bowl against Mumbai but in the end, it was not enough to see his side win. Mustafizur Rehman is another quality player that is yet to shine for Delhi but there is always a potential for him to shine.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Delhi Capitals in the next match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

It will not be an easy game for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the hosts should win this game comfortably and consolidate their place in the top four. Bangalore will be confident of getting the job done against Delhi and secure crucial two points here.

