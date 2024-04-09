The Delhi Capitals have paid tribute to their late side arm specialist Eswara and the team including head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant met his family members in Visakhapatnam. DC uploaded the video for the same on their official Twitter handle. Eswara used to work as a sidearm specialist for the Capitals and passed away last year. Nitish Kumar Reddy Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Andhra All-Rounder Who Scored Half-Century During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

Delhi Capitals Players Meet Late Eswara's Family Members in Vizag

An emotional meeting with the family of one of our DC family members in Vizag. Eswara, our beloved side arm specialist for several seasons, passed away last year. You are missed everyday, Eswara 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ob38ZKJM7c — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2024

