Maxwell Checking his Name

Maxwell Checking his name for Highest Bid in #IPLAuction2021: pic.twitter.com/wyPx9e5V1d — Adαrsh (@adarsh_018) February 17, 2021

Maxwell Fans Will Rejoice Once He Becomes Most Expensive Player

Every Foreign Player Planning Before IPL2021 Auctions

Every foreign player planning before IPL2021 Auctions #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/V03D03JZFa — Shubham Shrivastava (@Shubham00778642) February 18, 2021

We don't want to see Steve Smith in our team

Every IPL Team fan: We don't want to see Steve Smith in our team. Steve Smith:#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/6RcMXcXyQ6 — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) February 17, 2021

