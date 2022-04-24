The indirect war of tweets between Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra continues as the former pacer shared a picture of preamble of the Constitution of India. It all started with when Amit Mishra indirectly completed Irfan Pathan's tweet, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………" by citing the Constitution of India. Now Irfan Pathan has tweeted the preamble of the Constitution of India and wrote, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…"

Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read… 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Vjhf6k3UaK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 23, 2022

Irfan Pathan's Earlier Tweet

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

Amit Mishra's Indirect Tweet

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

