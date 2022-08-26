Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan stole the limelight as a actor as he is set to make his film debut in Tamil movie 'Cobra.' Pathan will portray the role of an Interpol agent in this film. His former teammate Suresh Raina took to social media to heap praise on Pathan for his killer look and wished good luck. The South Indian movie is set to release on August 31 in theatres.

Check Suresh Raina Tweet on Pathan's 'Cobra' trailer:

So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one 🤗 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UZiaiJMsYq — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 26, 2022

