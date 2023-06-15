The United States of America will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the Warm-up match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 15, Thursday. The SL vs USA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier Warm-up match starts at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo. Unfortunately, no live telecast and live streaming of this match is available for the fans.

Sri Lanka vs USA Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#Matchday USA take on Sri Lanka in their second and final warm-up game at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Zimbabwe ahead of the Men's ICC Cricket World Cup-2023 Qualifier LIVE SCORING 👉 https://t.co/muJkYPWa5W#WeAreUSACricket #usacricket #Matchday #cwcqualifier pic.twitter.com/WieW1uFMrl — USA Cricket (@usacricket) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)