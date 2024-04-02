Mumbai Indians have a special way of giving punishment to cricketers who fail to fulfill a certain target or break discipline. They give the cricketers a punishment jumpsuit with a unique colour combination and style and the players have to don it during travelling. Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya and a few others were spotted in Superman jumpsuits while travelling after MI vs RR IPL 2024 match. Fans loved the unique style statement and made the video viral. Did MI Youngster Akash Madhwal Dedicate his Player of The Match Award to Rohit Sharma In Presence of Hardik Pandya? Know Truth About Viral Video.

Mumbai Indians Players Don Punishment Superman Jumpsuits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

