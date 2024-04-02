The IPL 2024 season has not started for Mumbai Indians the way they wanted to be as they have now lost three matches in a row. Alongside the poor form, the team has hit frequent controversies with the captaincy change from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. Amidst this, a video has went viral on social media, where MI bowler Akash Madhwal was spotted dedicating his player of the match award to Rohit Sharma when it was handed to him inside the dressing room. Fans who shared the video claimed that the incident happened infront of MI owner Akash Ambani and captain Hardik Pandya. Although. in reality, the video is from IPL 2023 season and even though Akash Ambani was present in the dressing room alongside Nita Ambani, Hardik was not there as he was still leading Gujrat Titans. Rohit Sharma Asks Fans to Stop As They Booed Hardik Pandya During MI vs RR IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Akash Madhwal Dedicated His POTM Award to Rohit Sharma

Akash Madhwal dedicated his POTM to Rohit Sharma in front of Akash Ambani and Hardik Pandya. Rohit is still the captain or leader of MI by Emotion 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3K0DZMPswg — Kishan Dalsania (@KishanDalsania2) April 2, 2024

Akash Madhwal Dedicated POTM Award to Rohit Sharma In Front of Hardik Panyda nad Akash Ambani

Akash Madhwal dedicated his POTM to Rohit Sharma in front of Akash Ambani and Hardik Pandya. Rohit is still the leader of MI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTi3loB0nk — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 2, 2024

