India men's head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the India Women's National Cricket Team after Harmanpreet Kaur and co reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, beating IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Chasing 339 to win, the India Women's National Cricket Team was powered past the finish line by Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a spectacular 127* and Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89. Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also made cameos. Reacting to India's win, Gautam Gambhir wrote, "It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls." 'Stained Jerseys Are Always Special' Fans Find Similarities Between Jemimah Rodrigues' Century and Gautam Gambhir's 2011 WC Heroics As Women in Blue Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final.

Gautam Gambhir Praises India Women's National Cricket Team After Women in Blue Reach ICC WWC 2025 Final

It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ox0Mg0hbEt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 30, 2025

