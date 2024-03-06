India and England Test series is in its final game with both teams facing each other on March 7 at Dharamshala. Teams have already arrived and started preparations for the same. England team players were even seen enjoying the scenery and even refreshing in nearby pleasantries. James Anderson and his teammates were seen taking a refreshing dip in the local ‘Khadd’ – a water body with some depth. Anderson even shared the video on his Instagram. Watch the video below. Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters Top 10 in Latest ICC Test Rankings After Record-Breaking Performance With the Bat in IND vs ENG Test Series.

Jammie Anderson and England Cricketers Spotted Taking Refreshing Dip in Local ‘Khadd’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9)

