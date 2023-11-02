Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah creates history as he becomes the first Indian bowler to take a wicket on the very first ball of an innings. Bumrah sent back Pathum Nissanka to the pavilion for a golden duck. Bumrah's delivery was almost unplayable as it hit Nissanka's pads and even after the Sri Lankan reviewed the decision it was given out. India now have the edge over Sri Lanka and will look to dismantle the team quickly. Longest Six of ICC CWC 2023: Shreyas Iyer Hits Massive '106 Metre' Six Off Kasun Rajitha During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup Match (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian to Take Wicket on First Ball in ICC Cricket World Cup

