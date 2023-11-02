Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer smacked Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha for the largest six of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. From the start, Shreyas met the Sri Lankan bowling assault head-on, looking to hit it all around the ground. In the 34th over, Shreyas finally unlocked his form faced Rajitha and hit him for a four and a six. In the next over, he hit Dusan Hemantha for a huge six, and in the 36th over, he hit Rajitha again for a 106-metre monstrous six. Heartbroken! Virat Kohli's Disappointed Reaction After Missing Out On A Well-Deserved Century During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match Goes Viral!

Shreyas Iyer Hits Massive '106 Metre' Six Off Kasun Rajitha

