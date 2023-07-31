Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest pacers going around in world cricket. However, the ace pacer has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury. The ace pacer is known to achieve full fitness and is expected to be available for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, which is set to kick-start on August 18. Recently, Bumrah was seen bowling to Mumbai batters in a practice game at the Alur cricket ground near Bengaluru and the video of the same doing a lot of rounds on the internet. Jasprit Bumrah Available for India Tour of Ireland Tour? Rohit Sharma Has His Say

Jasprit Bumrah Bowls at Full-Throttle to Mumbai Batters in Practice Match

Jasprit Bumrah is coming back....!! pic.twitter.com/tt8WNIHVU2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2023

