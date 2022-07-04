Jasprit Bumrah got a much-needed breakthrough for India as England ended up with 107 runs on the board, losing Zak Crawley's wicket at tea on Day 4, Monday. England started off their 378-run chase in fine fashion with Alex Lees and Zak Crawley's 100-run opening stand before Bumrah got one ball to nip back in and rattle the latter's stumps, who had left the delivery.

