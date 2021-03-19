Jasprit Bumrah got married to Sanjana Ganesha earlier this week and their pictures have been making rounds on social media. The pacer took to social media and posted a couple of pictures thanking their fans for their wishes.

The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dhWH918Ytu — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 19, 2021

