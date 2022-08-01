Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan from his vacation trip. He is not a part of the Indian team in the Caribbean series and will also miss the Zimbabwe tour. Bumrah is currently on a vacation with his wife in the United States of America. The pacer has shared a lovely picture on his social media handle and captioned it as "better together, every step of the way."

better together, every step of the way.❤️ pic.twitter.com/qQAd7f3LRB — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 1, 2022

