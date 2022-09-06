Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan is currently in the spotlight after her savage response to an Indian fan on Instagram. The Indian pacer and his wife were on a holiday before the Asia Cup 2022 started. Ganesan shared a photo of her with Bumrah with a caption clearly stating that it was a throwback pic. A social media user tried to troll the celebrity couple for not being attentive towards cricket despite India's loss against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022. Bumrah's wife called the fan 'a fool' in Hindi language and reminded him that it was a throwback picture. However, it appears she has deleted that comment, because users in comments section are unable to find it as of now.

Here is What Bumrah's Wife Replied to the Fan:

Check Sanjana Ganesan's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)