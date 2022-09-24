Jhulan Goswami retires from international cricket as she completed her 10-over quota during the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2022 on Saturday, September 24. The iconic pacer finished with figures of 2/30 as she bowed out of international cricket after a glorious career that saw her become of the biggest names and inspirational figures in women's cricket across the world.

Jhulan Goswami Retires From International Cricket:

From debuting vs ENG at 19 to bidding goodbye vs ENG after 20 years! 🇮🇳 Go well in your farewell match, @JhulanG10! 💜#JhulanGoswami #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Iy852epBTy — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 24, 2022

