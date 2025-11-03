Jhulan Goswami broke down in tears and hugged Harmanpreet Kaur after India win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-India Women's National Cricket Team pulled off a magnificent performance against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team, outclassing the Proteas by 52 runs to lift the coveted title for the very first time in history. During India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title celebrations, the legendary Jhulan Goswami got emotional after she hugged Harmanpreet Kaur and later lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Jhulan Goswami Breaks Down in Tears

The way girls are hugging and respecting...The legend of the Indian women's cricket...Jhulan Goswami...🩵🩵🩵🩵 pic.twitter.com/UyTyUbj0IP — ओजस (new profile) (@Dilliwalanerd33) November 2, 2025

