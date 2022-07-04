Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit solid fifties each as England closed in on a record chase in the fifth Test against India, on Monday, July 4. England had a bright start to their chase with a century-opening stand between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley before they lost three quick wickets after tea. But Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put together unbeaten 150 runs so far, leaving only 119 runs for England to chase and win on the final day.

Stumps on day four in Edgbaston 🏏



A brilliant partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow puts England in charge!#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8kesdD pic.twitter.com/5pvFBldZFN— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2022

