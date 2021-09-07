England have included Jos Buttler and Jack Leach in their squad for the fifth Test against India, which starts on September 10.

See the squad here:

England add Jos Buttler and Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth #ENGvIND Test, which begins on 10 September. pic.twitter.com/pX6Yk31tdI — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2021

