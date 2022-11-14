After England's victory against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne on Sunday, frames of England captain Jos Buttler posing with World Cup trophy emerges in social media. Buttler played a key role in marshalling his troops towards the championship and now it seems really difficult to separate him from the trophy.

Jos Buttler Poses with the T20 World Cup trophy

It's hard to keep Jos Buttler away from that #T20WorldCup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aHiLVe91eT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 14, 2022

