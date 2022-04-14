Jos Buttler continued his brilliant form in IPL 2022 with another fifty, this one coming off 23 deliveries during Rajasthan Royals' match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on April 14, Thursday. Buttler batted quite aggressively for his knock where he scored eight fours and three huge sixes.

