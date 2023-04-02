Jos Buttler starts the IPL 2023 from where he left off in the previous season as he races off to 50 in just 20 deliveries against SRH at Hyderabad. He smashed bowlers like Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Some clean ball-striking on the display by the England white-ball team captain.

Jos Buttler Scores His First Half-Century in IPL 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)