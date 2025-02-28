After England's unfortunate exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after a 8-run loss against Afghanistan in the Group B encounter, Star cricketer Jos Buttler has decided to step down from the post of England's white-ball captain. Buttler tookover when Eoin Morgan announced his retirement and won the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Although his ODI outings has not been up to expectation which has caused his resignation. Whether he will lead England against South Africa in the last match of the group stage or a new captain will take over is yet to be decided. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Jos Buttler Steps Down as England Cricket Team's White-Ball Captain

Breaking: Jos Buttler has stepped down as England white-ball captain — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) February 28, 2025

