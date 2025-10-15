The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) might be the richest in the world, but it remains one of the most unpopular on social media. BCCI scorers committed a gaffe on Day 1 of the opening round Ranji Trophy 2025-26 clash between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, where the website showed Sarfaraz Khan opening the innings for the visitors, instead of Musheer Khan. Fans reacted on social media, seeing BCCI's mistake, as many called out the apex cricketing body in the country, while other users corrected fellow cricket fans about the error in the scorecard. Musheer scored a three-ball duck for Mumbai, getting out to Auqib Nabi in the first over of the match. It might be noted that Sarfaraz Khan is not in the XI for Mumbai. Check out some of the fans' reactions below. Rohan Kunnummal Takes Fantastic Catch In Slips To Dismiss Arshin Kulkarni During Kerala vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Perks of No Streaming

Iffy start for the BCCI scorers too. After having Sarfaraz Khan open the batting and fall for a duck for Mumbai vs J&K, the scorecard now has Musheer Khan. Perks of no streaming.#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/ctXLzQ54hw — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) October 15, 2025

Fan Correct Other Users

It is not Sarfaraz Khan but Musheer Khan who made a duck while opening — Aakash (@AakashCric) October 15, 2025

Another User Corrects Fan

Musheer Khan hai opener — Kashif_Khan1212 🇮🇳 (@kashif_khan1212) October 15, 2025

BCCI Mixup Causes Chaos

Espn Cricinfo n bcci site showing sarfaraz khan not out on 18 at lunch. I think u intended to mention musheer khan who ws out on 0. — Suhel Murtaza Sabir (@s_murtazasabir) October 15, 2025

Fan Does Fact Check On Twitter

Musheer khan hai wo — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY73709681) October 15, 2025

