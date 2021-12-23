At the Under-19 ACC Asia Cup 2021, Sri Lanka's fast-bowler Matheesa Pathirana reminded one and all about former cricketer Lasith Malinga. Just like Malinga, Pathirana has a slingy action and he is already known as 'Junior Malinga." Against Kuwait U19, Pathirana picked two wickets in his three overs.

Malinga's legacy - 19 year old Matheesha Pathirana who is currently in the Sri Lanka Under 19 squad playing in the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BU9tOIB52u — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 23, 2021

