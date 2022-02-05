Justin Langer has resigned from his role as the head coach of the Australia men's cricket team with immediate effect. Andrew McDonald is appointed as the interim coach and will lead the side for the Test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Langer led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph and a 4-0 Ashes win over England.

JUST IN: Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Aussie men's team. More to come... — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2022

Interim Coach

JUST IN: @CricketAus confirms Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim head coach of the Aussie men's team. More to come. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2022

