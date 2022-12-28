Kane Williamson got a reprieve after Sarfaraz Ahmed missed an easy stumping opportunity during Day 3 of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test in Karachi on Wednesday, December 28. This incident happened in the 77th over of the innings by Nauman Ali when Williamson was beaten after being drawn into a drive to a flighted delivery. The ball missed the edge and went straight to Ahmed, who spilled the chance as Williamson was out of his crease. The former Kiwi captain did not have proper balance but managed to get back into the crease after Ahmed had missed the ball.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Misses Kane Williamson's Stumping:

A missed opportunity for a stumping - Kane Williamson survives.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/TYvfxR9qE8 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 28, 2022

