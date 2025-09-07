In a one-sided contest, the inaugural winners, Kashi Rudras, ended by beating the defending champions, Meerut Mavericks, in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 Final by eight wickets to lift their second title. Batting first, Meerut Mavericks managed 144 in their 20 overs, as Prashanth Chaudhary top-scored with 37 as other batters failed to convert their starts. Shivam Mavi, Sunil Kumar, and Karthik Yadav were the best bowlers for Kashi Rudras. In reply, Abhishek Goswami and Captain Karan Sharma led from the front, adding 108 runs for the first wicket. Sharma fell for 65, but Goswami remained unbeaten on 61, helping Kashi Rudras win their second UP T20 League 2025 and become the winners of season three. UP T20 League 2025 Match-Fixing Scandal: Lucknow Police Register FIR After Kashi Rudras Manager Alerts BCCI About Bribe Offer Ahead of Final vs Meerut Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras Win UP T20 League 2025

