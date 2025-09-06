Kashi Rudras will meet the defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League 2025 grand finale on Saturday, September 6. The championship between Kashi Rudras and the defending champions will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks final live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UPT20 2025 final. Fans in India can watch the Kashi vs Meerut live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 Final

