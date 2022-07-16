Kevin Pietersen left a motivational comment on Virat Kohli's latest Instagram post and it would surely win hearts! Kohli had shared a picture of him alongside a wall where a quote read, "What if I fall? Oh, but my darling what if I fly." Pietersen, commenting on the post, wrote, "People can only dream about what you’ve done in cricket."

