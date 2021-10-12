In a campaign to stop online abuse, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jumped in support of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian. The RCB players were subject to online abuse post their team's defeat to KKR in IPL 2021 Eliminator. KKR posted a video on social media in which former captain Dinesh Karthik shares how it feels to face the abuse online. Glenn Maxwell Slams Social Media Trolls For Abusing RCB Teammates After Loss To KKR In IPL 2021 Eliminator.

Say NO to hate-mongering. Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We've been there too 💜❤️ #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eCUGroEbyI — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2021

