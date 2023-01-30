KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty spotted leaving a restaurant in Bandra. The newlywed couple looked adorable as latest pictures of the two post-marriage surfaced and went viral on social media. Rahul and Athiya quite recently tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 23 in Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media, writing. "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Bride Reveals Enchanting New Photos From Mehendi and Sangeet Ceremony (View Pics).

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Look Adorable in Latest Couple Pics Post their Marriage:

