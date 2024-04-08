The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has yet again defended 160-plus runs total. This happened for the 13th time during the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match. While batting first LSG scored a respectable total of 163 runs at the loss of five wickets. The total was looking completely achievable as per GT's standard. But GT failed as Yash Thakur came in for LSG to take the first five-wicket haul of the IPL 2024 season. Brilliant bowling combinations set up by captain KL Rahul helped LSG grab a win. Yash Thakur Registers Second-Best Bowling Figures by Lucknow Super Giants Bowler in IPL History.

KL Rahul Defends 160 Plus Total for 13th Time

13-0 when defending 160+ 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zt67qS7p15— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 8, 2024

