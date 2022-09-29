KL Rahul registered the slowest half-century (51 off 56 deliveries) for India in T20Is as India beat South Africa in the first match of the series in Thiruvananathapuram on Wednesday, September 28. The opener hasn't been in the best of form and his uncharacteristically slow knock in T20 game evoked reactions from fans, who did not approve of the approach with which he batted during the game. India did lose the quick wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but netizens pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav at the other end, scored at a quick rate.

