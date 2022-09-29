KL Rahul registered the slowest half-century (51 off 56 deliveries) for India in T20Is as India beat South Africa in the first match of the series in Thiruvananathapuram on Wednesday, September 28. The opener hasn't been in the best of form and his uncharacteristically slow knock in T20 game evoked reactions from fans, who did not approve of the approach with which he batted during the game. India did lose the quick wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but netizens pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav at the other end, scored at a quick rate.

Check Out Some Reactions:

'19 off 50 Balls'

I have seen the slowest T20I openers inning today. 19 runs off 50 balls if we take out boundaries from KL Rahul's innings.#INDvsSA — Amrit (@stylishamrit) September 28, 2022

'No Way'

No way kl Rahul play 11 overs and made 51 and sky Play 6 over and made 50 😭😭😭#INDvsSA — हर्षित (@Italymeraghar) September 28, 2022

'Far From His Best'

Don’t let this 40-50 from KL Rahul fool you. He is still pretty far away from his best and India can’t afford to have a sitting duck against raw pace and movement against Pakistan in 1st World Cup match! #KLRahul — Chayan Rastogi (@tweetchayan) September 28, 2022

'Missing Intent'

The scorecard tells a different story. I don't think KL Rahul played well. He was batting on 15 facing 36 balls . The intent was clearly missing. His slow approach in powerplay might cause problems in the world T20. — Atishay Jain (@Atishayjain1x) September 28, 2022

'Lack of Intent'

Where are these KL Rahul fans when I actually praise him? 🥲 My only concern about that innings was his intent. The way he let bowlers bowl at him without even trying to disturb their length, something SKY did really well. Even a 50(40) would have been fine#CricketTwitter — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) September 29, 2022

