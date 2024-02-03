Rohit Sharma was spotted abusing on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 2. The stump microphone caught the Indian captain saying, "Koi bhi garden mein ghumega maa c**** dunga sabka," after the 31st over of the contest when Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were batting with England's score being 143/4. The video of Rohit using a cuss word has gone viral on social media. India earlier had scored 396 in the first innings with young Yashasvi Jaiswal starring with a spectacular double hundred (209). Castled! Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Ollie Pope With Sensational Yorker During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

